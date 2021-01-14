Macquarie Increases Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $61.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

NYSE BALY opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $597,650 over the last three months. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

