Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MACE opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Mace Security International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands.

