Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MACE opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Mace Security International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39.
Mace Security International Company Profile
