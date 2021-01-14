M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON WINK opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.78 million and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. M Winkworth PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.26 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185 ($2.42).

Get M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) in a research note on Wednesday.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.