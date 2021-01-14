M. Kraus & Co Sells 73 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 2.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Microchip Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.84.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.70. 1,335,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,460. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.88.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

