M. Kraus & Co Has $779,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,087,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,937. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

