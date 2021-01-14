M. Kraus & Co Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $318.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. BidaskClub upgraded The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

