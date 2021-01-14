M. Kraus & Co Buys Shares of 4,646 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,671,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,668 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,750,000 after acquiring an additional 103,545 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,070,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,059,000 after acquiring an additional 137,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 165,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -188.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

