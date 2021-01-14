M. Kraus & Co Acquires 366 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 4.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.73. 1,246,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,328. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.16.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

