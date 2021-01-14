M. Kraus & Co Acquires 366 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 4.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.73. 1,246,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,328. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.
LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.16.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
