M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Receives $47.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

MHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 246,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.14.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.