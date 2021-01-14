LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) Given a €500.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €539.57 ($634.79).

MC stock opened at €512.10 ($602.47) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €503.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €433.18.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

