Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to $14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.59.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $10.04.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

