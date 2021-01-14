Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LNDNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Lundin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Lundin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lundin Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Lundin Energy stock remained flat at $$29.10 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. Lundin Energy has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

