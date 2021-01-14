Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $32.38. 215,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,328. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.