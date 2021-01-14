Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,564,000 after buying an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $23,859,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

