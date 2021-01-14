Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,800 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Aflac by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

AFL stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

