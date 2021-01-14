Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,100 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 597.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $2,568,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.44, a P/E/G ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

