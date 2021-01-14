Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after buying an additional 628,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lear by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Lear by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 208,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 333,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $162.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.65.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

