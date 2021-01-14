Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 143,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,056,338.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 445,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,034.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,580 shares of company stock worth $20,360,997 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $86.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

