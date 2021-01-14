Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.84 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,758,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.