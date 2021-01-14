Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,352,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $173.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.68. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.87.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

