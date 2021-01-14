Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $152.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.17. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. BidaskClub cut General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

