Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after purchasing an additional 756,289 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,909,000 after purchasing an additional 348,492 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,818,000 after purchasing an additional 366,156 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $167.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.69. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

