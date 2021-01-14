Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $87,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.00 and its 200 day moving average is $205.41. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

