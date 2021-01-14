Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 928 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,811,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 4.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $402,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,647 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

DHR stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,673. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

