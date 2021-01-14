Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $48,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 112,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.14. The stock had a trading volume of 95,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average of $193.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

