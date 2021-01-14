Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $45.38. 722,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,962,219. The firm has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.