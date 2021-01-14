Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 10,095 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after acquiring an additional 168,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $141.93. 105,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

