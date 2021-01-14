Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $12.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,735.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,765.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,609.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,818.29.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

