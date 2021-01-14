Loopring [NEO] Tops One Day Volume of $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00104574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00058332 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00226155 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,545.61 or 0.84574778 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

