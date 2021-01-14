Loop Capital Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $60.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.
BIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.
Shares of BIG traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $57.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
