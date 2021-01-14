Loop Capital Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $60.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of BIG traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

