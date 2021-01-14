Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Loncor Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. Loncor Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

