Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOMA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $653.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.05 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

