Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $105.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,270 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 430.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 435.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.