Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

LMT opened at $345.49 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

