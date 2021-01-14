LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading Down 9.7%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s stock price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 526,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 226,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered LMP Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in LMP Automotive by 82.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LMP Automotive by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth about $233,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. It buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

