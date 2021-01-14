LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Down 5.1%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 16,980,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 65,168,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded LM Funding America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

