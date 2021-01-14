Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $262,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

