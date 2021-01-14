Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $219,000 Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of South State by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of South State by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $167,166.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.16.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

