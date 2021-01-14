Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 143 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $216.46 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day moving average is $241.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.