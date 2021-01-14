Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,165.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,186.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,645.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

