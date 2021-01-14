Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 632 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $76,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 173,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

