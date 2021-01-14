Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 823.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,199.82 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,285.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,028.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,966.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,058.93.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

