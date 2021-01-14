Lisk Machine Learning Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Lisk Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $316,918.88 and $3,496.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00104632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058356 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00226293 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.13 or 0.85019579 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

