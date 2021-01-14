Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 214,721 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $41,248.20.

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75.

LQDA stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.04.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 29.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 30.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

