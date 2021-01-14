Linden Rose Investment LLC Invests $39.09 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Linden Rose Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 196,404 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $39,094,000. SEA accounts for about 37.6% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after buying an additional 1,140,409 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 314.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after acquiring an additional 762,438 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 54.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,992,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,345 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $91,245,000 after purchasing an additional 268,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.91. 133,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,021. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $229.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.26.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.