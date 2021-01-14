Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1.0% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

NYSE LIN traded down $4.04 on Thursday, reaching $263.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.86. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.