Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Linamar from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of Linamar stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

