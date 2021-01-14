LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Cap of $10.28 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $31,521.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,012,151,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,600,035 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

