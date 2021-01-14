Lightstreams (PHT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Lightstreams has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $6,028.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00375973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.21 or 0.03965519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

