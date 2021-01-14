Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $74.54 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $75.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.